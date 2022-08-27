Byron Buxton’s first trip to the injured list this season couldn’t have come at a worse time for the Minnesota Twins. A six-game skid prior to their win over the San Francisco Giants relinquished the division lead to the Cleveland Guardians. During that time period, Buxton was placed on the 10-day injured list due to a hip strain.

After their win over the Giants on Friday, Byron Buxton opened up on his recent stint to the injured list. The star hitter admitted that his goal was to not land on the injured list this season. Unfortunately, it happened, and it’s been “sucky” for the Twins star. (via The Athletic)

“But in retrospect, to understand it wasn’t going to be something that was a couple days anyway. … I know my teammates have my back. But just a sucky feeling for me. That was the goal for me, to not be on the IL this year. Unfortunately, it happened.”

After breaking out last season as a potential star for the Twins, Byron Buxton has been a tad inconsistent in 2022 prior to his injury. Every month, he seems to flip from one of the best hitters in baseball to an absolute scrub. Prior to his hip injury, Buxton was a weird mix of both: he had an above-average batting percentage, but did not hit with the same power like he did last season.

The Twins are electing to be cautious about their prized hitter, especially considering his injury. That same right hip is what led Buxton to miss most of the 2021 season. According to Buxton, though, his current injury is a lot different than his injury in 2021.