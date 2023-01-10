By Quinn Allen · 2 min read

The New York Mets snatched Carlos Correa from the San Francisco Giants and then came across the same issue: There was a problem with his physical. After days and days of trying to negotiate a new deal, Correa ultimately returned to the Minnesota Twins Tuesday on a six-year, $200 million contract. As you could imagine, Mets fans are not too happy about this. After all, Correa was supposed to be the icing on the cake for a fantastic offseason. Instead, he’s now back in the American League.

Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter.

@StevenACohen2 sounds like same old #Mets when it came to Correa. Oh well. Hopefully last year’s offense doesn’t choke again this year 🤷🏻‍♂️ — Tom Wagner (@TWagner64) January 10, 2023

lmao Mets fumbled Correa — Maybe: (@uliwiththetooly) January 10, 2023

Mets fans rationalizing the failure to sign Correa despite having first and goal at the one, is hilarious. If Baty isn’t consistently putting up 6 to 7 WAR seasons, this is a grade A choke job from the Steve Cohen regime. — SnekWings (@SnekWings) January 10, 2023

There are also Mets fans who are staying positive through it all and believe their team will be just fine:

I’m actually surprised at how mature Mets Twitter is with the Correa news. We’re gonna be great guys. 2023 Mets baby, let’s roll #LGM — JordyMets (@metsstan1996) January 10, 2023

I’m perfectly fine with the Mets letting Correa walk if they had serious issues with his physicals. This isn’t a lol Mets moment at all and most of the people saying that would have said it even if he had been signed. Life goes on. #Mets#LGMhttps://t.co/Z89HUkZMq5 — Gus Stokes (@gus_stokes) January 10, 2023

I, like most fans, am relieved for the Carlos Correa resolution. The Giants had reservations, as did the #Mets. The Mets had 2+ weeks to pore over his medicals & try to work on language that aided them some should his ankle become an issue down the road. Time to move on. — Mathew Brownstein (@MBrownstein89) January 10, 2023

It’s clear both the Mets and Giants saw a red flag in Correa’s physical they couldn’t look past. New York at least tried to negotiate, but it didn’t work out. The roster as constructed should still be a serious contender in the National League. The addition of Justin Verlander and Jose Quintana also gives the Mets arguably the strongest rotation in baseball.

Sure, having Correa alongside his good friend Francisco Lindor on the left side of the infield would’ve been a sight for sore eyes. However, it just wasn’t meant to be. It appears Eduardo Escobar will probably occupy the hot corner again instead of Correa. Not an awful option. Mets supporters need to realize Steve Cohen had a fantastic offseason regardless and undoubtedly made this franchise better. That is the most important thing in the end.