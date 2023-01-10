The New York Mets snatched Carlos Correa from the San Francisco Giants and then came across the same issue: There was a problem with his physical. After days and days of trying to negotiate a new deal, Correa ultimately returned to the Minnesota Twins Tuesday on a six-year, $200 million contract. As you could imagine, Mets fans are not too happy about this. After all, Correa was supposed to be the icing on the cake for a fantastic offseason. Instead, he’s now back in the American League.

Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter.

There are also Mets fans who are staying positive through it all and believe their team will be just fine:

It’s clear both the Mets and Giants saw a red flag in Correa’s physical they couldn’t look past. New York at least tried to negotiate, but it didn’t work out. The roster as constructed should still be a serious contender in the National League. The addition of Justin Verlander and Jose Quintana also gives the Mets arguably the strongest rotation in baseball.

Sure, having Correa alongside his good friend Francisco Lindor on the left side of the infield would’ve been a sight for sore eyes. However, it just wasn’t meant to be. It appears Eduardo Escobar will probably occupy the hot corner again instead of Correa. Not an awful option. Mets supporters need to realize Steve Cohen had a fantastic offseason regardless and undoubtedly made this franchise better. That is the most important thing in the end.