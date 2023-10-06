The Houston Astros are taking on the Minnesota Twins in the ALDS, which means Carlos Correa will get to face his former team. Correa cemented himself as a star in Houston and later ended up signing with the Twins. Jose Altuve commented on playing against the former Astros star in the MLB playoffs, per Ari Alexander of KPRC 2 Houston.

“We just gotta go out there and beat him,” Altuve said, “even though we like him a lot.”

Twins: Carlos Correa facing the Astros

The Astros are favored against the Twins. Their playoff experience sets them up for another big October. However, Correa is the leader of this Twins ball club and will help them compete versus the defending champions.

For the inside story on the next Shohei Ohtani, listen below:

Correa debuted in the big leagues with Houston back in 2015. He led the Astros to a World Series victory in 2017 and would remain with the team through the 2021 campaign.

He ended up signing with the Twins in 2022. The shortstop hit free agency once again this past offseason and initially agreed to a deal with the San Francisco Giants. The Giants backed out of the deal due to Correa's potential injury concern though. The same thing later happened with the New York Mets, which led to Correa returning to Minnesota.

Correa helped the Twins take down the Toronto Blue Jays in the AL Wild Card Series and will now look to lead them to a huge ALDS victory over the Astros.

It will be interesting to see what kind of reception he gets from the Astros fans on Saturday to open the series. First pitch for Game 1 is scheduled for 4:45 PM EST in Houston.