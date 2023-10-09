The Minnesota Twins are trying to tie the ALDS against the Houston Astros with a win in Game 2, and they are well on their way towards making that happen, with former Astros star Carlos Correa leading the way with three runs batted in. Carlos Correa has been known as a postseason performer since his days with the Astros, and he is continuing that with the Twins so far in these playoffs. With his RBIs tonight, Correa moved into a tie for third-most RBI in postseason history with David Justice, according to Sarah Langs of MLB.com.

Correa has 63 postseason RBI in his career now, and he only trails Bernie Williams with 80 and Manny Ramirez with 78, according to Langs.

The Twins got off to a fast start in Game 2, when Correa hit an RBI double off of Framber Valdez in the first inning. Later on with the Twins leading 3-0, Correa hit a two-run single off of Framber Valdez to put the Twins up 5-0.

.@TeamCJCorrea moves into a 3rd place tie for most RBI in #postseason history. pic.twitter.com/g5Mb96PWoQ — MLB (@MLB) October 9, 2023

For the inside story on the next Shohei Ohtani, listen below:

Correa has a subpar regular season for his standards, but he is living up to the billing of being a postseason performer so far in October. That has been the case on both sides. In Game 1 against the Blue Jays, Correa made a great play to gun down a runner at home plate after a ball got away. In Game 2 against the Blue Jays, Correa called for a pick off of Vlad Guerrero Jr. to get out of a jam. Not to mention his RBI single in the game.

So far against the Astros, Correa has deked out a runner at second base in Game 1, and now has gone off in Game 2 for multiple RBI hits.

Correa is making up for his subpar regular season with a strong postseason. The Twins hope that continues.