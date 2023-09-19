The 2023 season has been a tough one for Carlos Correa, even as the Minnesota Twins are on the verge of wrapping up the American League Central. Correa, who signed a massive six-year, $200 million deal with the Twins this past offseason, has been dealing with a lingering foot injury since all the way back in May, and it's certainly taken a toll on the star shortstop.

Correa is in the midst of arguably the worst season of his entire career (.230 BA, 18 HR, 65 RBI, .711 OPS), which is largely due to his injury, but he has still powered through to play 135 games for the Twins, which is the most on their team. Things came to a head in their recent 7-3 loss to the Cincinnati Reds, though, which saw Correa leave the game after the first inning after he re-aggravated his foot injury, and afterwards, he opened up on what caused him to exit the contest early.

“It was tough for me to move around. Even walking, I felt like there was a knife on my heel. Obviously, for me to come out in the first inning, it's got to take a lot. It was very painful.” – Carlos Correa, Star Tribune

Given how good Correa has been throughout his career, it's tough to imagine that this injury isn't playing a role in his struggles this season. And while the Twins are gearing up for the playoffs, Correa is going to war just to stay on the field at this point. Minnesota is going to need Correa if they intend on making a deep postseason run, but his continued injury issues are becoming increasingly concerning.