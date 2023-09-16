Twins’ Carlos Correa shares frustrated stance on lingering foot injury

Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa has been battling through plantar fasciitis for large parts of the 2023 season, and the 28-year-old opened up about the nagging injury on Friday.

“It's just one of those things that we tried everything since May when it happened,” Correa told the Minnesota Star Tribune's Bobby Nightengale. “It's just been hard to find a way to make it go away.”

Correa confirmed that the painful ailment in his left foot has been prevalent for four months, and that he hasn't had a pain-free day since he sustained it back in May.

“It's just tough to move around,” Correa explained, per Nightengale. “Defense is not all hands. It's moving your feet and getting yourself in the right spot. It makes everything tougher, even just walking in the morning. It's just harder to move around, but at the same time, I have to finish plays.”

Twins manager Rocco Baldelli gave Correa two days off to help him reset, after he made an error last Monday and misplayed a ball that led to a run on Tuesday.

Correa admitted that some days, he has trouble walking on his left foot. His sprint speed has dropped from 45th percentile in the league to the 33rd percentile, according to Statcast.

But, despite the constant pain, the Puerto Rican has not considered a trip to the injured list.