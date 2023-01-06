By Dan Fappiano · 2 min read

Carlos Correa and the New York Mets had seemingly come to terms on a 12-year, $315 million contract. However, after the Mets found some issues in Correa’s physical, that deal was put on hold. Both sides are still trying to work it out, but new reports say Correa is open to hearing offers from other teams.

Correa’s contract with the Mets was first reported back on Dec. 21. With New York and the shortstop now at an impasse, Correa’s camp has reportedly renewed contact with at least one other interested team, via Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

Heyman reported that the Minnesota Twins, who Correa played for last season, have been one of the teams in contact with agent Scott Boras over his star client. Furthermore, the San Francisco Giants had agreed to a 13-year, $350 million contract with Correa earlier this offseason. Despite a deal already being reported, the Mets seem to not be the only team still interested in Correa’s services.

The holdup between Correa and the Mets comes down to the shortstop’s physical. New York found something wrong with Correa’s ankle. The Mets want to add unique language in the contract to mitigate any financial loss if Correa’s pre-existing injury were to cost him extended time.

Carlos Correa has been in the MLB since 2015. He is a career .279 hitter with 155 home runs and 553 RBI. As a former Rookie of the Year, All-Star, Gold Glover and World Series champion, any team in the league would improve by adding Correa to their roster.

Heyman does note that the Mets are still considered the favorites to land Correa. However, other teams are creeping back in and Correa to New York might not be as concrete as originally expected.