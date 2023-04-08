Minnesota Twins first baseman Joey Gallo isn’t in the starting lineup Saturday, but his injury doesn’t appear to be too serious. Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said that Gallo’s absence is considered day-to-day after they got “good news” from his imaging results, according to Do-Hyoung Park.

Gallo had been experiencing soreness on his right side throughout the week and was pulled from Friday’s win over the Houston Astros after two plate appearances. He started each of the first five games for the Twins before coming off the bench as a pinch-hitter in their sixth game on Wednesday.

Gallo has looked locked in during the first week of the season. He clobbered two moonshot home runs on Sunday, then followed it with another home run on Monday, driving in seven runs across the two games.

With the new shift rules, Gallo was one of the pull hitters from the left side that people in the baseball world thought would benefit from the rule change. If he keeps hitting bombs though, a shift or no shift won’t matter.

Gallo clubbed 40 home runs in consecutive seasons in 2017 and 2018 but has been labeled a “home run or strikeout” hitter and rightfully so. In his nine-year career (including 2023), Gallo averages 38 home runs and 225 strikeouts per 162 games according to Baseball Reference.

The Twins are off to a hot start in 2023, sporting a 5-2 record heading into the second weekend of the season. This positive update on Joey Gallo should give Twins fans a sigh of relief as Minnesota has its eyes set on a division title.