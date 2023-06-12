The Milwaukee Brewers sit at 34-32 more than a third of the way into the season. This might be about where Brewers fans thought the team would be, but it will be a disappointment considering the club was as much as 9 games above .500 back in April and led the division for the majority of the season.

After getting swept by the lowly Oakland Athletics, Milwaukee's current record is the worst it has been since the opening days of the season.

Yet there is still hope for the Brewers. The ball club has dealt with numerous injuries during the season so far, especially in the outfield and the starting rotation, and many of the Brewers' injured pitchers figure to return soon. Replacement players like Julio Tehran and Colin Rea have performed admirably, but the Brewers need stars like Brandon Woodruff to come off the IL and help the team return to form.

The Brewers have been decidedly solid this season without too many outstanding performers. Nevertheless, here are the players who should represent Milwaukee at the 2023 MLB All-Star Game in Seattle this July.

Brewers: 3 players who must be All-Stars in 2023

Devin Williams

Devin Williams has been the Brewers' most valuable player this year, plain and simple. Williams is 10/10 in save opportunities and has allowed one run in 21 appearances. One run! Batters are hitting .110 against Williams this year and he hasn't allowed a hit in June. Williams has been equally as effective with his fastball as his changeup — a scary thought for NL batters, plus, no pitcher is better at getting out of jams than the Brewers righty.

Devin Williams is arguably the best closer in the National League if not Major League Baseball as a whole — making him the easiest All-Star selection on the Brewers roster. He might even get a few Cy Young votes, too.

Corbin Burnes

Excluding his first two starts of the season, Corbin Burnes has a 2.50 ERA, almost a full point lower than his mark for the season. He has been even better over his last three starts — just four earned runs and 24 strikeouts over 21 innings pitched.

It hasn't always been the breezy, effortless performances we have become accustomed to from the Milwaukee ace. The right-hander has had to grind to get outs, operating in high-stress situations with runners on base. Yet even though his strikeout numbers are down and his walks are up, Burnes is still a borderline elite pitcher. With a lack of dominant starters in the National League this season, Corbin Burnes is an easy All-Star pick, even with a ‘down' year.

Christian Yelich

Before we continue; Brewers fans must realize that Christian Yelich will never be the MVP-level player he once was. He is not going to hit 40, or even 20, home runs, nor will he drive in 100 runs. Heck, he might not even bat .300 anymore. But Brewers fans must accept that Yelich has transformed into an elite leadoff hitter.

Christian Yelich ranks among the league leaders in hard-hit percentage and expected batting average and is a deadly baserunner. The rightfielder has also crafted himself into an above-average fielder for the first time in a Brewers uniform, finally making him an all-around player. Fans might not be accepting of the type of player that Yelich has become, but that does not hide the fact that he is an All-Star this year.