Carlos Correa is excited for the 2023 season following the Minnesota Twins’ acquisition of Pablo Lopez. Correa recently opened up on his expectations for the 2023 campaign, per The Athletic’s Dan Hayes.

“I feel very confident about where we are right now, especially with our pitching staff,” Carlos Correa said. “We got better this year with the acquisition of Pablo. And we’ve got (Kenta) Maeda coming back, we’ve got (Tyler) Mahle, he’s going to be healthy. Joe Ryan looks great. They had a really good year last year. Our bullpen feels really solid. I’m expecting big things.”

Minnesota has a capable of offense. But pitching is their biggest question mark. They could still make another move or two to round out their 2023 roster. The Twins have been rumored to potentially be shopping one of their outfielders given their offensive depth. Regardless of whether another trade happens or not, the Twins may be in line to contend this year.

As Carlos Correa alluded to, the pitching staff has talent. Pablo Lopez is a steady rotation option. Meanwhile, Joe Ryan and Sonny Gray both feature ace-caliber stuff. Tyler Mahle is another impressive starter, and Kenta Maeda is a proven veteran. With that being said, there are no guarantees with this rotation. There’s risk involved amid possible injuries and underperformance.

Nevertheless, Correa believes in the pitching staff. And if they hold up their end of the bargain, Minnesota’s offense will take care of the rest.

It will be interesting to see how Carlos Correa and the Twins fare during the 2023 season.