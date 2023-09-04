Chris Paddack has been out of MLB action for a very long time. The Minnesota Twins pitcher had to undergo Tommy John surgery and has not been able to help his team. He is now excited to get back up in the bullpen. Paddack might even get to seal the postseason berth for Minnesota in their quest for an AL Central position.

The AL Central title race is still fairly open. The Twins currently have the lead over their opponents. Their 51.8% winning percentage makes the Cleveland Guardians lag behind by five games and the Detroit Tigers by eight. There is still a very realistic chance that one of these teams could make a big push. That is why they are going to need all the help they can get. Lucky for Minnesota fans, Chris Paddack just got a huge injury recovery update that is set to make them smile.

Paddack remains in line for his rehab assignment. He will pitch for three innings on Wednesday and his performance will be assessed by the Twins, via Do-Hyoung Park of the MLB.

Other notable updates revolved around Alex Kirilloff and Brock Stewart. Kirilloff will continue his rehab assignment with the Saints. A return after a few days could be imminent. Brock is also ramping up to face a 25-pitch pen the day after they face the Guardians.

Currently, the Twins have an opportunity to extend their AL Central title lead as they face the Guardians. Will the Twins claim it for themselves once the season wraps up?