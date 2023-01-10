By Joey Mistretta · 3 min read

Carlos Correa previously agreed to terms on a 13-year and 12-year deal with the San Francisco Giants and New York Mets. Both deals ultimately fell apart due to concerns about Correa’s long-term health because of a lingering leg ailment. Correa most recently agreed to a 6-year, $200 million contract with the Minnesota Twins.

Nothing is official yet and Minnesota could still back out of the deal. But for now, it appears likely that Carlos Correa will re-join the Twins in 2023.

But the fact of the matter is that Correa is a franchise-changing player. He offers a unique skill set that instantly provides impressive value. So will the Mets and Giants regret passing on the star shortstop?

Giants will regret passing on Carlos Correa

The Giants will certainly regret passing on Carlos Correa. They are a team that does a tremendous job of finding and building around stars. San Francisco initially attempted to sign Aaron Judge during the offseason. But the slugger ended up re-signing in New York with the Yankees.

The Giants then pursued Carlos Correa and ultimately won the sweepstakes. But as aforementioned, San Francisco moved on due to health concerns. However, Correa hasn’t been forced to miss time due to this specific leg injury. He’s still just 28-years old and could have impacted the Giants in a pivotal manner.

Even if Correa dealt with injuries toward the end of his contract, he could have helped the Giants win over the next few years.

A shorter deal, such as the 6-year contract he received from Minnesota, may have changed the Giants’ mind. Regardless, they should have done everything in their power to keep Carlos Correa. Their odds are slim of competing in the talented NL West heading into 2023.

Will the Mets regret missing out on Correa?

The Mets will regret their decision to pass on Correa, but not as much as the Giants. New York features arguably the best pitching rotation in baseball. Their bullpen is strong as well. And New York still has enough offense to consistently put runs on the scoreboard

New York still projects to be a legitimate contender in 2023. However, Carlos Correa would have given them an impactful middle of the order bat. He also may have turned into one of the best third baseman in baseball, as the Mets were planning to move him to the hot corner with Francisco Lindor patrolling shortstop. A Lindor-Correa left side of the infield would have easily been one of the best SS/3B duos in the league.

But the Giants needed a face of the franchise player to build around. New York already has a number of different players who fit that description. The Mets will regret passing on Correa, but they will be fine in the end.

Carlos Correa-Twins

The Twins got their guy.

After seeing him almost sign elsewhere on two separate occasions, Carlos Correa is expected to lead the Twins for the next 6 years barring unforeseen circumstances.

Minnesota started off the 2022 season on a high note before falling off during the second half. However, the AL Central is a winnable division. And with Carlos Correa in the fold, the Twins may have enough talent to make a run at the division. At the very least, Minnesota has a superstar whom they can build around for years to come.