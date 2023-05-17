A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Minnesota Twins slugger Joey Gallo suffered what appeared to be a concerning injury during Wednesday’s series finale against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium after fouling a ball off his leg, as reported by Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com.

Before leaving the contest in the ninth inning, Joey Gallo had already gone 1-for-4, going deep for 433 feet in the sixth inning to tie the game at 2-2. However, the Twins still fell prey to the Dodgers to the tune of a 7-3 score.

Joey Gallo is in the middle of a resurgence after a disappointing 20222 campaign with the New York Yankees and the Dodgers. Gallo hit just .160 with a .280 OBP and .357 slugging percentage along with a 79 OPS+ in 126 games last season but has been on a bit of an upswing since he signed a one-year deal with the Twins worth $11 million back in December.

The Twins are of course hoping that Joey Gallo did not suffer anything serious and that he wouldn’t need to spend time on the injured list.

So far in the 2023 MLB regular season. Gallo is hitting .216, which is not much to write home about, but he’s getting on base more frequently (.322) and is also sporting a .578 slugging percentage to go with a .900 OPS. He entered Wednesday’s contest with a 140 OPS+ as well.

The Twins will have a full day of rest on Thursday before resuming action on Friday to open a three-game series on the road against Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim.