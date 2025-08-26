With the immense amount of injury concerns for the Indiana Fever, ranging from Caitlin Clark to Sophie Cunningham, the direction of the team has been a convoluted one, to say the least. As the Fever star in Clark keeps receiving updates, Cunningham would speak on the struggles the team is going through currently.

Besides Clark, Cunningham has been a crucial player to Indiana, but was just recently ruled out for the rest of the season with an injury to her right knee. The team has slipped as they've lost two straight and six of their last 10 games, as Cunningham spoke on her podcast titled “Show Me Something” about how the squad is hanging on.

“I think when you have a situation, like us, where you have a new roster literally every five days, it's like you want to peak, but at this point, you're just trying to catch some type of rhythm,” Cunningham said. “You're trying to get chemistry. Like we just brought in a girl who was training in Turkey, right? Like she's been in the W, but she hasn't been the W in a couple years.”

“And so it's just like at some point, and this is me just being real. It's like you can keep saying, ‘Oh, you know, it's just part of the game. It's just professional.’ But at the end of the day, it's hard to catch a rhythm and chemistry when you only have two days together,” Cunningham added.

Fever's Caitlin Clark takes a big step in injury recovery

While the Fever forward in Cunningham gets a chance to be reflective amidst her injury recovery, there is still a chance that Clark could come back for the final stretch. Clark has been dealing with not just a groin injury, but also a bone bruise in her left ankle, though she is doing some non-contact drills, which could be seen as a major step forward.

Indiana head coach Stephanie White would call it a “good step” herself in getting Clark comfortable on the court, despite not full participation, according to The Indy Star.

“It was a good step, because she got out there on the floor with us for the first time, part of the sort of return to activity thing. But it was all very low maintenance, you know, 5-on-0 low intensity stuff. So I think just getting her back out there, getting her comfortable, and seeing where she goes,” White said.

At any rate, the Fever is currently 19-18 on the season as the team is eighth in the WNBA, with their next game against the Seattle Storm on Tuesday night.