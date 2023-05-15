Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

Joey Gallo was forced to leave the Minnesota Twins matchup against the Chicago Cubs on Sunday. However, the Twins are no longer holding their breath as it appears Gallo has avoided serious injury.

Gallo was removed after suffering a hamstring injury in the seventh inning. However, manager Rocco Baldelli said he expects Gallo to be back in the lineup on Monday, via Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com. Baldelli reiterated that Gallo could’ve stayed in the game if the score was closer.

With Minnesota leading 9-3 in the seventh inning, the Twins didn’t want to push Gallo as he dealt through hamstring cramps. They would go on to defeat Chicago 16-3 after a seven-run eighth inning. As for Gallo, his precautionary removal now puts him in line to stay in Minnesota’s lineup for the foreseeable future.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Which is a major win for the Twins. Before going down against the Cubs, Gallo had already smashed 402-foot two-run home run. The outfielder/DH was recently moved to Minnesota’s leadoff hitter. He responded with two straight home runs.

Gallo has already hit nine bombs in his debut with the Twins. He is tied with Byron Buxton for the team lead in homers. However, he is still hitting just .209 on the season. Minnesota is hoping his move up to lead off would help spark more consistently.

Fortunately for the Twins, their experiment can continue after Joey Gallo’s clean bill of health. While Gallo dealt with a nasty cramp on on Sunday, he managed to escape relatively unscathed. Gallo will get back to mashing home runs for the Twins as soon as possible.