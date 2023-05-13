Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

The Minnesota Twins placed OF Max Kepler on the 10-day injured list with a hamstring injury after he was recently removed from a game, per Dan Hayes of The Athletic. Kepler is dealing with a hamstring strain and his official timetable is uncertain. The Twins are hopeful he won’t be forced to miss a significant amount of time. OF Trevor Larnach was recalled in a corresponding move.

Minnesota leads the American League Central, but their past week has been filled with injuries. In addition to Kepler, it was revealed that SP Tyler Mahle would require Tommy John surgery. Nevertheless, the Twins still hold a three-game lead in the lowly AL Central. The division is among the worst in baseball, with only Minnesota holding a record of over .500.

Max Kepler’s absence will negatively impact the Twins’ outfield depth. It is no secret that Kepler has been struggling, but he’s still a valuable part of Minnesota’s ball club.

In 2023, Kepler owns a .212/.298/.444 slash line with a .743 OPS and six home runs. He’s still offered fairly productive power but his balance as a hitter has been in question. Kepler is a player with star potential, crushing 36 home runs back in 2019. He hasn’t been able to replicate his success from that season, but injuries have continued to plague Kepler in recent years.

The Twins will look to strengthen their AL Central lead on Saturday against the Chicago Cubs at home. Minnesota lost the first game of the series but will try to bounce back with Joe Ryan (5-1, 2.45) on the mound. First pitch is scheduled for 2:10 PM EST.