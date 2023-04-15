My name is Owen Crisafulli, and I recently received my Masters in Business Administration from Nichols College. Previously, I obtained my Bachelor's degree in Sport Management, and for awhile I ran my own sports website. Sports are my passion, and I thoroughly enjoy writing about my thoughts and opinions that are related to the game. I have been a lifelong fan of the major professional teams in Boston, and love discussing all topics surrounding those teams.

The Minnesota Twins have gotten off to a blazing hot start in the 2023 season, and after picking wins in their first two games against the New York Yankees in their current four-game set, the Twins will be looking to guarantee they will win the series at the least by picking up a win in their contest on Saturday afternoon. Further helping their quest to do so will be the latest injury update on outfielder Max Kepler.

Kepler got off to a slow start this season, going just 2-16 in his first four games before hitting the injured list with soreness in his right knee. The hope was that this wouldn’t be a lengthy stay on the sidelines for Kepler, and sure enough, it looks like he is already set to return. With Minnesota looking to win their series against New York, Kepler is set to be activated off the injured list and added back to their lineup for this game.

Via Do-Hyoung Park:

“Twins are activating Max Kepler from the IL as expected today. Matt Wallner optioned.”

Kepler isn’t the most consistent hitter in the world, but he can typically hit around 20 home runs for the Twins while playing decent defense in the outfield. Considering how the Twins were winning without him, chances are they will continue to play some good baseball with Kepler now returning to action. The German outfielder will look to make an immediate impact for Minnesota as they look to put the Yankees to bed, and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Kepler’s return help the Twins keep up their recent stretch of winning.