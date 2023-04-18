Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

Minnesota Twins SP Sonny Gray is a reliable option in the rotation. Although he’s a two-time All-Star, Gray isn’t thought of as one of the best pitchers in baseball. However, he’s changing that narrative in 2023. Gray leads all of MLB in ERA with a mark of 0.53 as of this story’s publication, per FOX Sports: MLB on Twitter.

Luis Castillo, who’s also enjoyed a fantastic start to the season, follows Gray with a 0.73 ERA. Shohei Ohtani (0.86), Gerrit Cole (0.95), and Marcus Stroman (1.00) round out the top five.

Sonny Gray has pitched at the MLB level since 2013, when he debuted with the Oakland Athletics. The right-hander immediately flashed signs of stardom and made his first All-Star team in 2015. Gray was later traded to the New York Yankees in 2017 before landing in Cincinnati with the Reds for the 2019 campaign, which is when he earned his second All-Star selection.

Gray was ultimately traded to the Twins following the 2021 season. He was strong in 2022, finishing with a respectable 3.08 ERA. However, as discussed earlier, Gray has been nothing short of dominant for Minnesota to open the 2023 campaign.

It will be interesting to see if he continues to pitch at a Cy Young-caliber level throughout the year. The Twins have needed quality starting pitching for quite some time now, so Gray’s performance will be crucial to their success.

Overall, the Twins are off to a steady beginning to the season, currently leading the AL Central. Minnesota will aim to continue playing well on Tuesday against the Red Sox in Boston.