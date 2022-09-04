Tyler Mahle heads right back to Twins’ IL after return to action vs. White Sox

Just as Tyler Mahle returns to action for the Minnesota Twins, he will immediately head back to the injured list.

The Twins announced that Mahle’s right shoulder was experiencing fatigue in his most recent start against the Chicago White Sox, where he allowed four earned runs in two innings. He will head to the 15-day IL in the midst of a standings race in the AL Central with shoulder inflammation.

Mahle dodged a major injury last month but was still held out after developing shoulder soreness. He hadn’t pitched since August 17th and will now be missing even more time as the season winds down. The 27-year-old has a 4.40 ERA this season across 120.2 innings with the Twins and Cincinnati Reds, though only 16.1 have come in Minnesota.

The Twins’ attempts to fix their need for pitching have failed. Chris Paddack, who was acquired at the beginning of the season, underwent Tommy John surgery in May. Mahle was one of three pitchers acquired at the trade deadline but they have not helped the team at all.

Minnesota remains a game behind the Cleveland Guardians and the White Sox are only a game behind them. Getting Tyler Mahle back and keeping him healthy will be extremely important as they look to get back to the playoffs. Especially with all the fantastic arms the Guardians have, the Twins need to be at their best down the homestretch of the season.