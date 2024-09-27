As the 2024 MLB regular season comes to an end, the Minnesota Twins find themselves in a precarious position in the playoff race, grappling with not only the challenge of securing a postseason berth but also the prospect of a daunting matchup against the New York Yankees should they advance.

With just three games remaining and trailing in the AL Central standings, the Twins' postseason dreams hang by a thread, compounded by a potential clash with a dominant Yankees team. According to ESPN analytics, the Twins hold a mere 4% chance of making the postseason. They sit three games behind the Kansas City Royals and the Detroit Tigers.

The path ahead is fraught with challenges, particularly because three of their remaining four games are against the Baltimore Orioles, who have been formidable this season, securing the #1 spot in the AL Wild Card race and securing a postseason berth. The Orioles are in second place behind the Yankees in the AL East but held first place in the division back in June.

The Twins should be scared of the Yankees

The Yankees, on the other hand, have established themselves as the powerhouse of the AL, boasting the best record in the league at 93-66, translating to a winning percentage of .585. Their performance has been particularly impressive against AL Central teams, with a 24-7 record, including a perfect 6-0 against the Twins themselves. This dominance is highlighted by the Yankees' stellar run differential of +152, the highest in MLB, and a robust 55-38 record against teams with a winning percentage over .500.

Looking at the postseason odds, the Yankees are not only favored to make a deep run but also to win the World Series, holding the best odds in the AL at 16.2%, as per Fangraphs data. In stark contrast, the Twins have a slim 0.1% chance of winning the championship, reflecting the significant disparity in performance and expectations between the two teams.

The potential first-round matchup with the Yankees is nothing short of a nightmare scenario for the Twins. The Yankees have been particularly formidable in the second half of the season, looking nearly unstoppable. The Twins, meanwhile, have struggled to find consistency, and their path to even making the postseason is riddled with obstacles, primarily due to their upcoming series against the high-flying Orioles.

This season has demonstrated the Yankees' ability to dominate the Twins, which will certainly spell trouble for Minnesota should they face off in October. The psychological edge the Yankees hold just from the name itself, combined with their on-field performance, could be a decisive factor in a playoff series. For the Twins, the memory of their regular-season struggles against New York could loom large, potentially affecting their confidence and strategy.

The Twins have had a history of little to no success when it comes to the postseason. Prior to a sweep of the Toronto Blue Jays in the 2023 AL Wild Card series, the Twins had lost an astounding eighteen consecutive postseason games. At the time, this was a record across all major North American sports. Four straight series came against the Yankees, all resulting in Wild Card game losses.

Moreover, the Twins' journey to this point has been marked by ups and downs. While they have shown flashes of brilliance and resilience, the inconsistency in their play has left them vulnerable, particularly in high-stakes games. The pressure of the postseason, coupled with the Yankees' prowess, could be a daunting challenge.

The Twins' focus, therefore, must be twofold: securing a postseason berth by navigating through their remaining games with wins, and preparing for the possibility of facing a Yankees team that has had their number all season. This preparation involves not only strategic planning and adjustments by the coaching staff but also mental fortification among the players to overcome the daunting odds.

As the Twins vie for a spot in the postseason, they face a dual challenge: making the playoffs against tough opponents and the prospect of a challenging series against the Yankees. The final games of the season will be critical in determining their fate, and should they advance, their readiness to tackle the Yankees will be paramount. The task is formidable, but in baseball, as in any sport, the unexpected can happen, especially in the pressure cooker of postseason play. The Twins' resolve and resilience will be put to the ultimate test in the coming days.