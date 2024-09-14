Fans have been awaiting the eventual return of Minnesota Twins star Carlos Correa who was put on the injured list right after the All-Star break with plantar fasciitis. However, fans should prepare to be excited as when the Twins face the Cincinnati Reds Saturday night, Correa will be back in the lineup batting sixth per the team's X, formerly Twitter, account.



Correa has touched on his inevitable return before but also spoke before the game about coming back to the Twins as he missed the last 51 games. In terms of how his body is feeling after recovery from the plantar fasciitis, he would say that he feels “ready as I can be” according to The Star Tribune.

“I feel as ready as I can be,” Correa said. “We’re going to go out there and perform the best way possible. It’s all about the wins right now.”

The 29-year old shortstop has played 75 games this year where he has a .308 batting average with 13 home runs and 47 RBIs as he will no doubt be a boost for Minnesota once it comes to the postseason. Twins manager Rocco Baldelli would admit that due to the Twins battling for a wild card spot, they are activating Correa instead of putting him for a rehab assignment.

“Frankly, I think if we had noticeably more time, he would have gone out on a rehab assignment,” Baldelli said. “But he also was adamant that, ‘I will be ready. I will come back and play. I don’t have to play in minor league games.’ The confidence level in the way that he talked about it probably played a big part in it.”

Twins' Carlos Correa talks about sustaining the injury

It was an unfortunate time for Correa as he was in the midst of a stellar season earning an All-Star spot, but looking at the present, he will look to continue the impressive play. He spoke about the physical and mental frustration when dealing with the injury.

“I felt like I was at my best right before the injury,” Correa said. “That’s one of the things that hurt the most. I wanted to see the season play out the way it was going. But at the same time, the feelings, the thought process and the routine are still going to be there. Hopefully, we can hit the ground right away running and go out and perform. It [stunk] to go down at the level I was playing, but it’s what happened. We have to deal with it and now we have to focus on the now.”

At any rate, the Twins are currently 78-69 which puts them third in the AL Central as they face the Reds Saturday night with Correa in the lineup.