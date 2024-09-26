“I don’t really know,” Wallner said. “I haven’t had much experience with it. I just didn’t really know. I just felt like it was going to get worse if I kept going and they said the same thing.”

It is not clear how long Wallner will be out or if he would be available if the Twins, who are currently 2 1/2 games back of the Detroit Tigers and the Kansas City Royals for the final American League Wild Card position, are able to sneak into the postseason. In Wallner's absence, the Twins will likely rely on super-utility man Willi Castro.

In addition to sending Wallner to the injured list, the Twins made a number of additional corresponding roster moves. The optioned pitcher Brent Headrick, designated pitcher Cole Irvin for assignment, reinstated pitcher Justin Topa from the 60-day injured list and recalled pitcher Jorge Alcala and utility man Austin Martin from Triple-A.

What the Minnesota Twins will miss with Matt Wallner out for the rest of the regular season

Since being called back up from Triple-A St. Paul in July after being sent down following a disastrous start to the season, Wallner has been one of the Twins' best hitters. Before injuring his left oblique on Tuesday, Wallner was slashing .259/.372/.523 with 13 home runs through 75 games. Wallner, who split time between the corner outfield positions, also played solid defense in right and left field.

Wallner, a Minnesota native, is playing for his hometown team. He grew up in nearby Forest Lake, just a 30 minute drive from Target Field.

The Twins have already been struggling with Wallner in the lineup. Without him, it is difficult to forecast a path for them to make up enough ground and earn a spot in the postseason. If the Twins do make the postseason, expect Wallner to immediately slot back into the lineup as soon as he is able to return.