The Minnesota Twins (31-29) are on the road to take on the Tampa Bay Rays (43-19) for the first game of a three game set! This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out Twins-Rays prediction and pick while letting you know how to watch, as well.

The Twins are coming off a weekend series split against the Guardians. They are only two games over .500, but they sit in first place in the AL Central division heading into their matchup with the Rays. In the last week of games, Donovan Solano leads the Twins offense with seven hits. However, some of their more important players have been struggling. Royce Lewis, Jorge Polanco, and Max Kepler are a combined 9-58 in that same span. On the mound, the Twins are one of the better teams in baseball. They have a team 3.42 ERA and 1.17 WHIP. Their .225 oBA along with their WHIP is the lowest in the MLB. Minnesota's starting rotation has put together 30 quality starts, which is second best in baseball.

The Rays are coming off a weekend series win against the Boston Red Sox. However, they have been struggling as of late at the plate. In the last six games, Tampa Bay is hitting .228 as a team. Yandy Diaz has seven hits in that span, but two of their better hitters are in slumps. Isaac Paredes, and Brandon Lowe are a combined 4-34 while Taylor Walls is 0-15 in the last six games. On the mound, Tampa Bay is solid. They have a team 3.66 ERA and Shane McClanahan is making his case to be AL Cy Young.

Louie Varland and Zach Eflin will be the starting pitchers in this game.

Here are the Twins-Rays MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Twins-Rays Odds

Minnesota Twins: +1.5 (-137)

Tampa Bay Rays: -1.5 (+114)

Over: 7.5 (-122)

Under: 7.5 (+100)

How To Watch Twins vs. Rays

TV: Bally Sports North, Bally Sports Sun

Stream: MLB TV Subscription

Time: 6:40 PM ET/3:40 PM PT

Why The Twins Could Cover The Spread

Varland has been solid for the Twins this season. He has a 3.51 ERA and 1.15 WHIP through seven starts. In those starts, Varland has gone at least six innings in five of them. He is capable of going deeper into games and the Twins need him to do just that in this game. Varland is coming off a solid start against the Houston Astros his last time out, and they are not a bad offense. Varland shut them down for seven innings in that game. If he can have a repeat performance on the road in this game, the Twins will cover the spread.

Why The Rays Could Cover The Spread

Eflin is having a good start to his first season with Tampa Bay. He is 7-1 with a 3.30 ERA and WHIP right at 1.00. In 60 innings pitched, Eflin has only walked eight batters. Tampa Bay has won nine of his 10 starts this season. What makes Eflin so good is his ability to miss barrels. He ranks above average in average exit velocity, xBA, and chase rate. Eflin does a good job at keeping hitters off balance and forcing them to chase out of the zone when the time is right. He is taking on a Twins team that is not very good offensively in this game. If Eflin can keep pitching well, the Rays will cover this spread at home.

Final Twins-Rays Prediction & Pick

Tampa Bay is the best home team in the league. The Twins are not great on the road this season, as well. Expect Eflin and the Rays to win a close one in this game.

Final Twins-Rays Prediction & Pick: Rays -1.5 (+114), Over 7.5 (-122)