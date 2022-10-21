Twins to push for Carlos Correa in MLB free agency, but there’s a catch

When Carlos Correa signed with the Minnesota Twins last offseason, almost everyone expected him to opt-out of his deal following the 2022 campaign. Sure enough, the shortstop will reportedly opt-out with MLB free agency on the horizon. The Twins do plan on re-pursuing him but there’s a catch, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

Heyman recently wrote that the Twins “may stretch for (Carlos) Correa.” However, he added that they won’t go “to a Corey Seager-type $325 million deal.”

Corey Seager signed a massive contract with the Texas Rangers an offseason ago. The former Los Angeles Dodgers’ star enjoyed a productive campaign in Texas in 2022. Carlos Correa likely will seek similar money to Seager, so it will be interesting to see if the Twins are willing to increase their price as free agency heats up.

Correa also played well in 2022. The shortstop slashed .291/.366/.467 with 22 home runs. At just 28-years old, Carlos Correa will draw interest on the open market. He recently commented on his opt-out decision.

“With the year that I have had, my health and my being at the best moment of my career at 28, that is the right decision,” Correa told a Puerto Rican newspaper.

Teams such as the New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers, Boston Red Sox, San Francisco Giants, Chicago Cubs, and others profile as potential suitors for Carlos Correa. His talent is undeniably impressive and he will be seeking more than a 1-year deal in MLB free agency. If the Twins want to keep him in Minnesota, they will probably need to reach deeper into their pockets.