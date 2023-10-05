The Minnesota Twins record losing streak is over. The team had lost 18 straight postseason games, an all-time record in major American professional sports. The streak was a big monkey on the team's back, and now, after winning their Wild Card Series, the team has the momentum and the confidence to make a run in the MLB Playoffs. Before continuing a run to the World Series, the Twins will have to take on the Houston Astros. Houston is a postseason juggernaut with experience winning playoff games and making deep runs as of recently. Below is everything that you need to know on how to watch this Twins-Astros American League Division Series.

When and where is the American League Division Series?

Games 1, 2, and a potential Game 5 will be at the Astros' home venue, Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas. Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota, is the Twins' home for Game 3 and an if-need-be Game 4. The series starts on Oct. 7.

How to watch Twins vs. Astros

The American League Division Series is a best-of-five series. The Astros have home-field advantage. Games 1 and 2 will be on FS1. FOX will have Game 3. You can also live stream with fuboTV.

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Dates:

Game 1: Minnesota Twins @ Houston Astros, Oct. 7 at 4:45 p.m. ET – FS1

Game 2: Minnesota Twins @ Houston Astros, Oct. 8 at 8:03 p.m. ET -FS1

Game 3: Houston Astros @ Minnesota Twins, Oct. 10 at 4:07 p.m. ET – FOX

Game 4: Houston Astros @ Minnesota Twins, Oct. 11 – TBD

Game 5: Minnesota Twins @ Houston Astros, Oct. 13 – TBD

TV channel: FS1/FOX | Live stream: fuboTV (click for a free trial)

Odds: Astros -150 to win the series

Twins storylines

For the inside story on the next Shohei Ohtani, listen below:

With the anti-streak behind them, the Minnesota Twins can focus on the ALDS. They don't have an easy task ahead of them. The Houston Astros are defending World Series champions and have been to four of the last six World Series.

The Twins have a number of batters that are injured or coming off of injury, and it showed in the Wild Card Series. The team didn't hit well because of a lack of depth and the challenges that come with returning to full speed during a playoff series. The team only slashed .207 in the series, which was less than the Toronto Blue Jays.

Injuries forced Byron Buxton and Joey Gallo to be left off the playoff roster, making the team a lot thinner than they had hoped for. However, Carlos Correa and Royce Lewis returned to action in the Wild Card Series and were two of Minnesota's best players. Correa led the team with three hits, and Lewis had an on-base percentage of .500. The fact that those two stars came out swinging is a good sign for the Twins, but the team will need increased production from the rest of the lineup.

Luckily for Minnesota, their pitching staff looks great. The team is one of the few American League teams without injury concerns in the top half of their rotation. Sonny Gray and Pablo Lopez both looked great against Toronto. Gray pitched five scoreless innings, while Lopez only allowed one run in five innings of work.

Prior to beating the Blue Jays, the Twins had lost nine straight series in the playoffs. Their Wild Card Series win proves to themselves that they are capable of anything, and they will need to ride that momentum going into the series with the Astros.

Astros storylines

The Houston Astros have advanced past the Division Series in each of the last six postseasons. The team knows how to win, and they have a formula for success in the early rounds.

Justin Verlander will take the bump in Game 1. The three-time Cy Young Award winner has already won two championships with the Astros, and he has the stuff to lead them to glory again. Verlander has struggled in the playoffs historically, and he will be looking to shake his postseason jitters in his 35th postseason start. Framber Valdez will be the team's Game 2 starter.

The Astros are stacked with talent offensively. Jose Altuve, Kyle Tucker, Jeremy Pena, Alex Bregman, and Yordan Alvarez all had big postseasons last year and are capable of willing their team to victory yet again.

A 36-year-old Jose Abreu was brought in during the offseason to give the team one more piece. While he had a down year in his first year in Houston, the veteran first baseman has been hitting better as of late.

For a long time, baseball fans around the world viewed the Astros' success as fraudulent because of their cheating scandal. It is fair to dislike the team because of it, but the Astros have also proven that they are capable of winning fairly. Houston has a track record of advancing past the Division Series. Their six straight appearances in the Championship Series is already the second-longest streak ever, and the team has a good chance of increasing that number to seven straight.