It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Twins-Cubs prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Twins-Cubs.

The Minnesota Twins love playing Chicago teams. They just swept the White Sox over the weekend. Then they came to Wrigley Field on Monday night and shut out the Cubs. The interesting question surrounding the Twins also applies to the team they are battling for second place in the American League Central — and for wild card positioning — the Kansas City Royals. Minnesota is only slightly better than .500 against the whole of Major League Baseball other than the White Sox, but the Twins barely lost to the White Sox this season and were able to pile up the wins against the Pale Hose. Is the Twins' record reflective of their overall quality, or just their ability to bash the White Sox, a historically bad team which is likely to lose over 120 games this season? That's a question a lot of baseball observers are asking right now.

The Chicago Cubs have to be so depressed right now. Losing games is no fun, but what's so much worse is that the Cubs keep repeating the same tired script and keep wasting good starting pitching. The core pillar of any good baseball team is good starting pitching, and yet the Cubs are losing in spite of having that precious commodity in abundance. Cub starters have been good this year, and in the cases of Shota Imanaga and Justin Steele, often great. Yet, it hasn't amounted to anything other than a summer of frustration on the north side of Chicago. The Cubs' batting order has been remarkably bad in general, painfully bad with runners in scoring position. A roster overhaul will be needed in the offseason, and the Cubs have to be wondering if they can turn the corner even in a mediocre division such as the National League Central, in which only one team is more than one game over .500 on August 6.

Twins-Cubs Projected Starters

Pablo Lopez vs. Shota Imanaga

Pablo Lopez (10-7) has a 4.65 ERA. The ERA is not great, but Lopez has the profile of an up-and-down pitcher. Cumulative stats aren't impressive, but he has had plenty of games in which he pitches like the ace the Twins need him to be. He delivered a very strong start his last time out against the Mets last week. He still shows at times what he is capable of becoming. You can see that in his 12 road starts this year, Lopez is averaging over seven strikeouts per game. Average pitchers do not do that. The Twins just need a little more consistency out of Lopez down the stretch, and if they get it, they should make the playoffs.

Last Start: Wednesday, July 31 vs the New York Mets: 6 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 1 HR, 3 BB, 7 K

2024 Road Splits: 12 starts, 70 IP, 53 H, 33 R, 13 HR, 19 BB, 86 K

Shota Imanaga (8-2) has a 3.09 ERA. The Cubs are so bad, and yet Imanaga is 8-2 in 10 decisions. Does that tell you anything about how great he has been for this team? He wasn't special against the Cardinals last week, but still pitched nearly seven full innings to rest the bullpen. Even when he's not dominating, he still gives this team something of value.

Last Start: Thursday, August 1 vs the St Louis Cardinals: 6 2/3 IP, 10 H, 4 R, 2 HR, 0 BB, 7 K

2024 Home Splits: 11 starts, 64 IP, 60 H, 29 R, 11 HR, 5 BB, 72 K

Why The Twins Will Cover The Spread/Win

Pablo Lopez can completely shut down the weak-hitting Cubs. That's it. That's the tweet.

Why The Cubs Will Cover The Spread/Win

Shota Imanaga should pitch really well and enable the Cubs to win even if they don't score many runs. Think 3-1 Chicago.

Final Twins-Cubs Prediction & Pick

We have not seen an over-under total lower than 6.5 runs all season. It's really tempting to go there, but ultimately, we think you should pass. The Cubs have the better pitcher but can't hit anything. This is a coin flip, and the oddsmakers agree.

Final Twins-Cubs Prediction & Pick: Over 6.5