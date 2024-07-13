The Minnesota Twins and San Francisco Giants will square off for the first time since early 2023 at Oracle Park. The Twins have won seven of their last ten games as they try to chase down the Cleveland Guardians in the American League Central. They are 4.5 games behind for first but sit in second place in the Wild Card. The Giants have won five of their past ten games after dropping their last series to the Toronto Blue Jays. They are ten games back of the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League West and behind too many teams in the Wild Card. Another couple of series losses for the Giants could put them in a difficult position. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Twins-Giants prediction and pick.

Twins-Giants Projected Starters

Simeon Woods-Richardson vs. Hayden Birdsong

Simeon Woods-Richardson (3-1) with a 3.48 ERA and a 1.11 WHIP.

Last Start: vs. Astros, 6 IP, 4 SO, 3 H, 2 BB, 2 ER

2024 Road Splits: (2-1) with a 3.38 ERA and a 1.15 WHIP.

Hayden Birdsong (1-0) with a 4.40 ERA and a 1.53 WHIP.

Last Start: @ Guardians, 4 2/3 IP, 5 SO, 5 H, 2 BB, 2 ER

2024 Home Splits: (0-0) with a 5.79 ERA and a 1.93 WHIP.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Twins-Giants Odds

Minnesota Twins: -1.5 (+140)

Moneyline: -116

San Francisco Giants: +1.5 (-170)

Moneyline: -102

Over: 8 (-118)

Under: 8 (-104)

How to Watch Twins vs. Giants

Time: 7:15 PM ET/4:15 PM PT

TV: FOX

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Twins Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Giants have won two of Birdsong's three starts, but it hasn't been because of his performances. He hasn't made it past the fifth inning in either of these outings but allowed two or more earned runs in each start. Woods-Richardson has the same form, but if the pitchers cancel each other out, the Twins have the hitting advantage.

The Twins are batting .300 against right-handed pitching over their last ten games with a .367 on-base percentage. They've also averaged 6.1 runs/nine over that span.

Why The Giants Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Giants are four games below .500 this season, but they've been performing well at Oracle Park. After losing two of three against the Blue Jays this week, the Giants are still 26-21 at home.

The Giants don't have many advantages over the Twins in this game. Minnesota is better at hitting, and the pitching is a wash. One area where the Giants could have an advantage is in the bullpen. Both teams have good bullpens, but the Giants have been better recently, with a 3.07 ERA over their last three games. If Birdsong can keep this game close or leave with a lead over Woods-Richardson, their bullpen could bring it home.

Final Twins-Giants Prediction & Pick

The Twins have won three straight Woods-Richardson starts and four of his last five. They are also in better form, winning four of their past five games and seven of their last ten. The Giants are struggling to stay in the playoff race, while the Twins have gotten back into it after the Guardians ran away with the division early.

The Twins and Giants don't have a clear advantage in the pitching department in this game, so we'll take the better offensive team. The better offensive team over the last ten games is the Twins by almost two runs per game.

Final Twins-Giants Prediction & Pick: Twins -1.5 (+140)