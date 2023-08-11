The Minnesota Twins will battle the Philadelphia Phillies in a three-game set at Citizens Bank Stadium. We are in Philadelphia, sharing our MLB odds series, making a Twins-Phillies prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Twins come into this battle with a record of 60-57 and are currently leading the AL Central with a 3.5-game lead over the Cleveland Guardians. Also, they are coming off a series where they lost three of four to the Detroit Tigers. The Twins are also 4-6 over their past 10 games.

The Phillies come into this series with a record of 64-52 and are currently clinging to the top wildcard spot in the NL. Additionally, they just won three of four from the Washington Nationals. The Phillies are 7-3 over their previous 10 games.

The Twins currently lead the all-time series 11-10. Now, they look to tack on more victories as the two teams meet in an interleague matchup, with both looking to make the playoffs.

Dallas Keuchel will make the start for the Twins and comes in with a record of 0-0 and a 1.80 ERA. Recently, he went five innings while allowing one earned run on eight hits in a no-decision against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Christopher Sanchez will make the start for the Phillies and comes in with a record of 0-3 with a 3.44 ERA. Significantly, he struggled in his last outing while going five innings while allowing six earned runs on six hits while striking out seven in a no-decision against the Kansas City Royals.

Here are the Twins-Phillies MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Twins-Phillies Odds

Minnesota Twins: +1.5 (-146)

Philadelphia Twins: -1.5 (+122)

Over: 9.5 (-115)

Under: 9.5 (-105)

How To Watch Twins vs. Phillies

TV: Bally Sports North

Stream: MLB TV and MLB Extra Innings

Time: 7:06 PM ET/4:06 PM PT

For the inside story on the 24 people banned from MLB, listen below:

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Twins Could Cover The Spread

The Twins are dealing with numerous injuries and have also struggled at the plate. Thus, they have managed to persevere despite then ailments and thrive despite the injuries. The Twins come into this series ranking 22nd in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage, 17th in runs, and 13th in slugging percentage. Conversely, they are eighth in home runs.

Carlos Correa has struggled at the plate but does showcase power. Moreover, he is batting .227 with 14 home runs, 53 RBIs, and 42 runs. But he has had more pressure to carry the Twins since Byron Buxton is currently out with an injury. Therefore, the Twins continue to look for more answers. Max Kepler has helped, with a batting average of .234 with 18 home runs, 44 RBIs, and 45 runs. Likewise, Michael A. Taylor has been a boom for the Twins, hitting .216 with 15 home runs, 36 RBIs, and 36 runs. But the Twins often go all or nothing at the plate. Ultimately, it means they either hit it out of the park or do not hit it at all.

The Twins have thrived because of a staff that is currently fifth in team ERA. Now, we will see if Keuchel can pitch like his old elite self and get the game into the hands of the bullpen with a chance to win it.

The Twins will cover the spread if they can score five runs. Likewise, they need five innings of quality pitching from Keuchel.

Why The Phillies Could Cover The Spread

The Phillies usually are one of the best-hitting teams in baseball. However, this season has been slightly different, as they have been slightly above average. The Phillies are eighth in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage, 13th in runs, 17th in home runs, and 10th in slugging percentage. Ultimately, they have seen some inconsistent hitting from their players.

Bryce Harper is batting .293 with seven home runs, 38 RBIs, and 50 runs. Likewise, Trea Turner is hitting .243 with 12 home runs, 42 RBIs, and 64 runs. Kyle Schwarber is batting .182 with 30 home runs, 72 RBIs, and 68 runs. Meanwhile, Nick Castellanos is hitting .276 with 20 home runs, 72 RBIs, and 61 runs.

But the Phillies have not needed to batter the baseball because the pitching has been solid. Significantly, they are 11th in team ERA and are keeping games close. Sanchez will need to have a good game.

The Phillies will cover the spread if their top four hitters can have a good game. Moreover, Sanchez and the bullpen must avoid making mistakes.

Final Twins-Phillies Prediction & Pick

Keuchel is not the same pitcher he once was. Therefore, expect him to struggle against Turner and Castellanos, who both might hit him well. The Phillies will cover the spread in the series opener.

Final Twins-Phillies Prediction & Pick: Philadelphia Twins: -1.5 (+122)