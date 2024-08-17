ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Nathan Eovaldi takes to the mound for the Texas Rangers as they face the Minnesota Twins. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Twins-Rangers prediction and pick.

Twins-Rangers Projected Starters

David Festa vs. Nathan Eovaldi

David Festa (2-2) with a 5.20 ERA and a 1.34 WHIP

Last Start: In his last start, Festa went 3.1 innings, giving up three hits, three walks, and a home run. Only one run would score, but he took the no-decision as the Guardians beat the Twins

2024 Road Splits: Festa is 2-1 in three road starts with a 4.20 ERA and a .214 opponent batting average.

Nathan Eovaldi (8-6) with a 3.75 ERA and a 1.10 WHIP

Last Start: Eovaldi went just three innings in his last start. He gave up six hits and two walks in that game with the Yankees. Further, he surrendered three runs and took the loss.

2024 Home Splits: In 13 home starts this year, Eovaldi is 6-2 with a 3.09 ERA and a .193 opponent batting average.

MLB Odds: Twins-Rangers Odds

Minnesota Twins: +1.5 (-184)

Moneyline: +116

Texas Rangers: -1.5 (+152)

Moneyline: -134

Over: 8.5 (-105)

Under: 8.5 (-115)

How to Watch Twins vs. Rangers

Time: 7:05 PM ET/ 4:05 PM PT

TV: BSNO/BSSW

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Twins Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Twins are tied for seventh in the majors in runs scored while sitting tenth in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage, and sixth in slugging. Ryan Jeffers has led the way this year. He is hitting .225 on the year with a .304 on-base percentage. Jeffers has 17 home runs and 53 RBIs while scoring 42 times. Meanwhile, Carlos Santana has been solid this year as well. He is hitting .242 on the year with a .328 on-base percentage. He has 16 home runs and 51 RBIs while scoring 45 times this year. Also playing well is Byron Buxton. Buxton is hitting .275 this year with a .334 on-base percentage. He has 16 home runs, 49 RBIS and 54 runs scored this year. Still, he is now considered day-to-day with a hip issue.

Matt Wallner comes into the game hot. He is hitting .300 over the last week with a .391 on-base percentage. He has a home run and six RBIs while scoring five times this week. Royce Lewis is also hot. He is hitting .259 in the last week with a home run and four RBIs. He has also scored four times in the last week. Max Kepler is also hot right now. He is hitting .333 in the last week with a .357 on-base percentage. He has a home run, four RBIs, and two runs scored.

Current Twins have 43 career at-bats against Nathan Eovaldi. They have hit .256 against him with two home runs. Max Kepler is three for ten with two home runs and three RBIs. Meanwhile, Carlos Santana has the most experience, going 4-15 with two RBIs. Manuel Margot is also 3-10 against Eolvaldi, but without an RBI.

Why The Rangers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Rangers are 19th in runs scored while sitting 20th in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage, and 23rd in slugging. Marcus Semien has been great this year. He is hitting .242 on the year with a .313 on-base percentage. He has 17 home runs and 59 RBIs while scoring 76 times. Meanwhile, Corey Seager has been solid as well. He is hitting .274 on the year with 26 home runs and 63 RBIs. Further, he has scored 61 runs. Rounding out the top bats is Adolis Garcia. Garcia is hitting just .227 with a .292 on-base percentage. He has 20 home runs, 60 RBIs, and 58 runs scored on the year.

Corey Seager has been hot in the last week. He has hit .269 this week with two home runs and six RBIs. He has also scored four times in the last week. Adolis Garcia is also hot. He is hitting .500 in the last week with a .563 on-base percentage. He has two home runs and six RBIs while scoring five times in the last week. Rounding out the top bats this year is Carson Kelly. He is hitting .400 in the last week with a home run, four RBIS and four runs scored.

Only one current Texas Ranger has an at-bats against David Festa. That is Carson Kelly who is one for three with a home run and four RBIs.

Final Twins-Rangers Prediction & Pick

While David Festa has not been great this year, he has been much better at home than on the road. Nathan Eovaldi has also struggled on the mound as of late. The Twins are hitting better in the last week overall, and scoring plenty of runs. Their offense will be the difference in this game. Take the Twins to win.

Final Twins-Rangers Prediction & Pick: Twins ML (+116)