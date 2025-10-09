Athough Turkey did not the 2025 EuroBasket gold medal, the Houston Rockets had to be pleased with the continued development of Alperen Sengun. One of the building blocks of the franchise, Sengun is poised to take another big leap for the 2025-26 season. During recent preseason action between the Rockets and the Utah Jazz, Alperen Sengun rose up and threw down a monster dunk.

Not only was Alperen Sengun’s dunk during the Rockets preseason game against the Jazz, impressive, but it was a poster on Jazz veteran Kevin Love. Sengun caught the ball in transition as the trailer off a pass from Tari Eason. Sengun rose up for the dunk as Love ran underneath him, and slammed it home, drawing a foul in the process.

ALPEREN SENGUN DUNKS IT ON KEVIN LOVE, PLUS THE FOUL 😤pic.twitter.com/WpnFjcMXBH — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 9, 2025 Expand Tweet

This season is going to be an important one for Sengun as he continues his rise as one of the top big men in the NBA. This past season, he appeared in a career-best 76 games for the Rockets, at a little over 31 minutes per game while being selected as an All-Star for the first time in his career.

He averaged a career-high 19.1 points, 10.3 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.1 steals with splits of 49.6 percent shooting from the field, 23.3 percent shooting from the three-point line and 69.2 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

During the Rockets’ opening round playoff elimination against the Golden State Warriors, Sengun averaged 20.9 points, 11.9 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.9 steals while shooting 45 percent from the field, 37.5 percent shooting from the three-point line and 62.5 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

With veteran point guard Fred VanVleet likely out for the season due to an ACL injury, Sengun is going to be counted on to step up even more as the Rockets look to stay afloat in a tough Western Conference.