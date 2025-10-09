The Las Vegas Aces jumped out to a 2-0 lead against the Phoenix Mercury in the WNBA Finals. Aces MVP A'ja Wilson has put up dominant efforts in the first two contests. However, Jewell Loyd stole the show in Game 3. The guard got off to a hot start, making four three-pointers in the first quarter. When it was over, Las Vegas held a 26-23 lead over Phoenix in a massive road game.

Loyd joined the Aces in one of the biggest deals of the 2025 WNBA offseason. The Seattle Storm traded the veteran to Las Vegas, creating a “Big Three” that featured her, Wilson, and Chelsea Gray. After a rough start to the season, Loyd got hot down the stretch and became an integral part of the Aces' playoff run. In Game 3 of the WNBA Finals, their stars came to play.

A’Ja Wilson block.

Jewell Loyd three. The Aces are getting it done on BOTH ends early 🔥 (via @LVAces)

Loyd has been one of the league's top three-point shooters for years. Despite a relatively weak season from the former All-Star, Las Vegas got a vintage performance from her in the first quarter of Game 3. She and Wilson have emerged as the Aces' leaders on the floor as the team pursues its third championship in the last four seasons.

Loyd added her name to the record books down the stretch of the regular season. Her hot finish played a big role in Las Vegas' playoff push and the dominant playoff run that followed. If she can keep it up, the Mercury have little chance to come back and make the WNBA Finals interesting.

Loyd's addition to the Aces roster was a risky move for the team to make. However, she has proved throughout the postseason that she is a great fit alongside Wilson in Las Vegas. The only question now is whether or not she can help the WNBA MVP add another championship to her trophy case.