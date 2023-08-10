NBCUniversal has announced a very specific record that their latest Peacock series, Twisted Metal, has broken.

Deadline is reporting that Twisted Metal has become Peacock's “most-binged” comedy premiere to date in its first two weeks streaming. NBCUniversal reported that audiences watched an average of three episodes per-sitting, with some watching all 10 episodes in one viewing window.

An exact number of viewers was not reported, but NBCUniversal says that it's within the range of other Peacock hits like Bel Air, The Best Man: Final Chapters, Poker Face, and Based on a True Story.

In Deadline's report, they added that Nielsen data showed that Twisted Metal drew 400 million viewing minutes during its July 27 weekend premiere.

Based on the video game series of the same name, Twisted Metal is a post-apocalyptic action-comedy series. It follows a milkman with amnesia, John Doe (Anthony Mackie), who is tasked with traveling across the world to deliver a package.

Anthony Mackie, Stephania Beatriz, Will Arnett, Thomas Haden Church, and AEW professional wrestler Joe Seanoa (Samoa Joe) star in the series. Scream star Neve Campbell, Richard Cabral, Mike Mitchell, Chloe Fineman, and Tahj Vaughans have supporting roles in the series.

The series was developed by Deadpool writing duo Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick as well as Michael Jonathan Smith.

We're still getting used to streaming metrics that the likes of Peacock and its rivals use to measure success, but taking what NBCUniversal is reporting, Twisted Metal sounds like it was a success for them.

Twisted Metal is streaming on Peacock now.