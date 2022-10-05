The current crop of rookies haven’t even been able to take the court yet, but the hype spotlight is already shining on next year’s shiny new prospect. Victor Wembanyama is simply that level of a prospect expected to enter his name in the 2023 NBA Draft.

The 18-year-old Frenchman showed off exactly that in an arena filled with about 150 NBA scouts in a showcase against his fellow top prospect in Scoot Henderson. No disrespect against the tantalizing talent from Georgia who poured in 28 points of his own, but Wembanyama is on a tier of his own given what he could ultimately become. NBA Twitter was as astounded as you’d expect from the highlights Wemby put up for his Metropolitans club against the G League Ignite squad:

no. but seriously. what in the entire hell is Victor Wembanyama pic.twitter.com/0kflukjwz5 — Steve Jones Jr. (@stevejones20) October 5, 2022

Kevin Durant, but make him even taller? That sounds like an absolutely absurd comp to make, but at this point it’s within the realm of possibility. Just watching him look fluid enough to bring the ball up the floor to start the game then finish off an iso play surely had every scout in the arena salivating.

"You ever seen a 7'4 guy bringing [the ball] up?" This iso by Wembanyama 😳 pic.twitter.com/LrYbwmHvFL — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 5, 2022

The insanity is not lost on those watching the telecast from a screen, either. The hype has been immense for Wembanyama and so far his ceiling probably even better than what the hype suggests.

Victor Wembanyama finished 7-of-11 on threes. A 7’4 dude putting up a Steph Curry line from 3. LMAOOOOOO — Joe Viray (@JoeVirayNBA) October 5, 2022

Adam Silver: “I don’t want anybody tanking for Victor Wembanyama!” NBA Teams: pic.twitter.com/xVNIaWKl23 — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) October 5, 2022

I've seen all I need to see. 1. Victor Wembanyama

2. Scoot Henderson

3-14: You should have tanked harder and/or hoped for better lottery luck. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) October 5, 2022

Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson have more than surpassed the hype. I'm PUMPED and JACKED — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) October 5, 2022

As far as unicorns go, Victor Wembanyama is as one-of-a-kind as it gets for an NBA prospect. The anticipation for his arrival hasn’t been felt since LeBron James made the jump nearly 20 years ago. With King James towards the twilight years of his career, perhaps the next big thing is about to enter the league in the 2023 NBA Draft.