Following Colorado's loss to BYU in the Alamo Bowl on Saturday evening, Deion Sanders staffers Vincent Dancy and Phil Loadholt are leaving the program to join Mississippi State per a report by Steve Robertson of 247 Sports. Loadholt served as the Buffaloes' offensive line coach and Dancy served as defensive ends coach.

Dancy, an HBCU graduate from Jackson State University, became part of Colorado's staff in 2022 after Deion Sanders left the Tigers. Prior to that, he spent five seasons as the head coach at Mississippi Valley State. His coaching journey began in 2009 as a graduate assistant at JSU, where he later became the safeties coach in 2012. In 2014, he took on the role of defensive coordinator at Paine College in Augusta, Georgia. Dancy initially joined Colorado as a quality control analyst but then was promoted to defensive ends coach.

Loadholt is a Colorado native, playing middle and high school football in the state. He committed to Colorado out of high school but was unable to enroll due to academic troubles so he went to Garden City Community College before eventually heading to Oklahoma. His stellar play for the Sooners caught the attention of the Vikings, who selected him with the 54th pick in the second round of the 2009 NFL Draft. He played for the Vikings until 2015.

According to Robertson's report, Loadholt was considered last December for an off-the-field analyst role on Coach Jeff Lebby's staff. However, the Loadholt chose to join Coach Deion Sanders at Colorado. Now, both staffers are joining a Mississippi State team that has seen immense struggles. The team finished 2-10 in Lebby's first year at the helm of the program.

Lebby surely looks to enjoy the turnaround success that Sanders experienced in his first two seasons leading Colorado. The Buffaloes finished the season 9-4 and boasted the 2024 Heisman Trophy Winner in Travis Hunter. Loadholt and Dancy are expected to stay with their position groups in their new roles with Mississippi State.