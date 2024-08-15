Tyler, the Creator has recently opened up about his past criticisms of Eminem, expressing regret and admiration for the Detroit rapper. On the August 14 episode of Maverick Carter’s show Mavericks, Tyler candidly discussed how his perspective on Eminem's music had evolved over time, per Hypebeast. Reflecting on his earlier harsh comments, Tyler admitted he now feels remorseful. He explained that he didn't realize the impact of his words and expressed a deep respect for Eminem’s influence on his own artistry.

Tyler acknowledged the profound effect Eminem had on his development as a rapper. He praised Eminem for teaching him the art of lyricism and storytelling, highlighting how Eminem’s work inspired him to master his craft. “I love Eminem. That dude taught me how to rap,” Tyler shared. His statement underscores a notable shift in his view, from criticism to recognition of Eminem’s contributions to hip-hop. Tyler’s desire to personally apologize, if given the chance, reflects his genuine regret and respect.

Ian Catching Strays?

However, Tyler's positive remarks about Eminem contrasted sharply with his recent comments about another artist, which many fans suspect to be directed at Ian. In the same interview, Tyler criticized what he perceived as a mockery of hip-hop culture by a “regular Caucasian man,” whom he implied was dismissive of influential artists like Future and Gucci Mane. Tyler’s frustration appeared to be aimed at individuals who he feels lack respect for the genre and its history.

The speculation about Ian intensified when Bu Thiam, who represents the artist believed to be the target of Tyler’s comments, responded on Instagram. Thiam defended Ian, clarifying that the artist in question does not mimic Gucci Mane or Future but is influenced by them. Thiam also took a dig at Tyler, suggesting that his criticisms reflect an outdated perspective on emerging talent.

Tyler’s mixed sentiments—regret towards Eminem and criticism towards another artist—highlight his complex relationship with the evolving music industry. As fans continue to debate the identities involved, Tyler’s candidness about his past and his ongoing engagement with contemporary issues in hip-hop remain central to the discussion.