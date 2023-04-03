Heavyweights Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury have faced each other in the ring three times, but even that hasn’t abated their hatred for one another. While Wilder and Fury have largely been respectful and cordial when discussing each other in public over the last few years and even shared a hug at the Jake Paul-Tommy Fury fight last month in Saudi Arabia, their detente is over and they’re as petty as ever. Last week, Wilder rekindled the rivalry by confessing that he “can’t stand that motherf*****r” when asked about Fury by ESNews and reiterated his belief that Fury cheated in the last installment of their trilogy. Now, a new fighter has entered the Deontay Wilder-Tyson Fury feud: John Fury, Tyson’s father.

“I just think Wilder is a horrible, decrepit man,” John Fury said about Wilder in an interview with The Mirror, a British tabloid. “I just don’t like him at all. He can’t take a loss.

“If I was a young man like Tyson,” John added, “we would have have a roll around on the carpet. I would have hit him both hands straight in the mouth, but I haven’t bred a son like me. Tyson’s a great boxer but he doesn’t have my fire. If a man insults me I will hit him straight in the mouth. I said to Tyson ‘why don’t you hit him?’ He should have been hit.”

“Even Jake Paul handled his defeat well and has gone back to the drawing board,” John continued, hitting Jake Paul with a stray shot. “He [Wilder] is now howling and screaming abuse, how can somebody cheat you when he has been knocked spark out? And all this glove business, everything is checked out with WBC officials. Wilder for my money is a sore loser, and he will never get respect from me.”

Although Fury decisively beat Wilder in their last two fights, there have been murmurs that they may fight for a fourth time, especially now that Fury’s scheduled bout with Oleksandr Usyk fell apart last week. In February, Fury’s and Wilder’s camps discussed terms on a potential last-minute fight, but Fury hasn’t announced who his next opponent will be.