The boxing match between Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou has the internet in madness once again. Fury won the match in 10 long rounds. Of course, fans are divided on who rightfully won, but many believed Ngannou should have been named the victor. Canelo Alvarez and Nate Diaz weighed in on the discussion as well.

Canelo Alvarez and others add to the Fury-Ngannou controversy

Alvarez’s reaction was straightforward:

Canelo Alvarez reacts to Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou… pic.twitter.com/KU65qTDprj — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) October 28, 2023

Meanwhile, Nate Diaz had much more to say. The 38-year-old believes Fury lost and that the boxing commentators were biased, per Michael Benson. It seems that Junior Dos Santo’s opinion did not fall far from Diaz’s tree:

“I don’t know how they saw that result…much respect to Tyson, but Francis won this fight,” Dos Santos said, provided by MMA Junkie.

Junior Dos Santos it OUTRAGED at the #FuryNgannou decision pic.twitter.com/MBKaHkJu2v — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) October 28, 2023

The mixed martial artist continued, “It’s not amateur boxing or Olympic boxing. It’s professional boxing. The most effective punch [counts as more]. The good punches came from Francis. Fury [gave Francis lighter blows].”

Dos Santos has a good point. Ngannou appeared to land the heavier blows on Fury. In addition, Ngannou managed to knock Fury down in an early part of the fight. This highlight seemed to be the turning point that would give Ngannou the edge. However, the judges thought otherwise.

In the beginning stages of the fight, Fury was able to land some clean hits. The 35-year-old narrowly escaped defeat with a one-point split-decision win.

Tyson Furry’s win is reminiscent of Tommy Fury’s victory against KSI. Many believed KSI was robbed, as he held that he landed more hits during the fight. Regardless, both Francis Ngannou and Tyson Fury fought hard and put on a solid show.