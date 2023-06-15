There is still plenty of confusion about the PGA Tour-LIV Golf merger. That doesn't just go for golf fans. Some of the best golfers in the world, like reigning U.S. Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick, aren't sure how the new deal between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf is going to work.

“The whole thing is confusing, it was confusing last year,” Matt Fitzpatrick told reporters at the 2023 U.S. Open, in regard to the LIV-PGA Tour partnership, via ESPN. “I seem to remember just last year just thinking about the [2022 U.S. Open]. It was obviously different because I had the tie to the golf course and the history there, so it was probably easier for me to mentally focus on that and be in a better place than obviously all this confusion that's going on this week.”

The PGA Tour's biggest stars were kept in the dark about the agreement between the rival golf leagues. Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy didn't know what was coming until the news broke. As PGA Tour and LIV Golf stars come together for the 2023 U.S. Open at Los Angeles Country Club, a myriad of questions remain.

“To be completely honest, I literally know as much as you,” Fitzpatrick said. “I'm sure everyone has gotten questions about it. I found out when everyone else found out. Honestly, I know literally nothing.”

Will the golfers who turned down high eight-figure or even nine-figure contracts from LIV Golf be compensated for remaining loyal to the PGA Tour? Will there be a full LIV Golf schedule in 2024, complete with 54-hole tournaments and team prizes?

It appears Fitzpatrick and the rest of the sport will have to wait to find out.