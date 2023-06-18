Rickie Fowler had a chance to take the solo lead on the final day of the US Open. All the 34-year-old had to do was sink a putt on the 18th hole that he'd usually be able to make with his eyes closed.

Instead, he looked like one of us mere mortals trying to sink an easy putt at our local country club. His putt was a tad left and curled around the hole and out.

Rickie Fowler misses the par putt on 18. After 54 holes. The lead of the U.S. Open is tied between him and Wyndham Clark . pic.twitter.com/mcACgV7zE0 — Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthewCFB) June 18, 2023

The missed putt didn't cost him the US Open lead, but it did put him in a tie with Wyndham Clark at -10. The two will be in prime position to duke it out on the final round. Fowler spoke out on the miscue, accepting that he really should have made it without issue and felt like he did enough to seal it when he hit it, via ESPN:

“I'm not sure why it didn't move,” Rickie Fowler said of the putt. “It should have. I hit a good putt, so really can't go back on it, obviously. Just a bummer.”

Instead, he enters the US Open final day with a final group including Clark, Scottie Scheffler, and Rory McIlroy. Only three strokes separate the quartet from each other.

“I'm not a huge scoreboard watcher, but walking up there I kind of knew where we were at,” Clark said. “I really wanted to be in that final group.”

Knowing how these things go, that one stroke could very well come back to haunt Rickie Fowler. Look for him to try and make up that ground with a strong final day at the US Open.