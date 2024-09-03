Oasis will go on a 17-date European reunion tour in 2025, but will they come to the United States for tour dates? After responding to a Times Square billboard, it seems like it is a possibility.

On September 1, 2024, an Amazon Music Times Square billboard featuring Liam and Noel Gallagher was shared. “If we need to put up a billboard to get these guys to come to the States, here it is,” the billboard read.

Oasis’ official Instagram account responded. They posted an image of the Times Square billboard on their Instagram Story with an eyes emoji, seemingly teasing United States dates being added to the Oasis reunion tour. (In case the story has expired, @consequence posted a screenshot on their X (formerly Twitter) account).

This should not come as a surprise. The upcoming Oasis reunion tour was billed as a “world tour.” More places are bound to have dates announced.

Oasis’ 2025 reunion tour

In 2025, Oasis will reunite after over 15 years apart for a tour. So far, 17 dates have been announced across Europe. After years of publicly feuding, Liam and Noel Gallagher have put aside their differences and will come together for the tour.

The tour will begin on July 4, 2025, with a show in Cardiff, Wales. After playing another show at Principality Stadium, they will play five shows in Manchester, England, and five shows in London, England. The current itinerary is set to conclude with three shows in Edinburgh, Scotland, and two shows in Dublin, Ireland.

Oasis Live ’25 Tour was announced on August 27, 2024, just days before the 30th anniversary of the band’s debut album, Definitely Maybe. Tickets subsequently went on sale for the public on August 31.

Who is Oasis?

Oasis is a rock band formed in 1991. The initial lineup consisted of Liam Gallagher, Paul “Bonehead” Arthurs, Paul McGuigan, and Tony McCarroll. Liam subsequently asked his brother, Noel, to join the band as a guitarist.

They made their debut in 1994 with the release of Definitely Maybe. The album featured hits like “Supersonic,” “Slide Away,” and “Live Forever.”

The following year, Oasis released their second album, (What’s the Story) Morning Glory. This was the first album featuring drummer Alan White. Some of the band’s biggest songs like “Wonderwall,” “Don’t Look Back in Anger,” and “Champagne Supernova.”

This helped launch them to superstardom. Oasis subsequently released five more studio albums during their initial run. Their latest, Dig Out Your Soul, was released in 2008.

After canceling a show at V Festival due to Liam Gallagher, tensions rose in the band. They had to cancel another show, this time at the Rock en Seine Festival, which resulted in Noel Gallagher leaving the band.

Liam continued to front a band with the remaining members of Oasis. They recorded music under the name Beady Eye before they ultimately broke up in 2014. He has since gone on a solo career, releasing three studio albums.

Noel almost immediately formed a new group, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, in 2010. The band’s current lineup features Mike Rowe, Chris Sharrock, Russell Pritchard, Gem Archer, and Jessica Greenfield. They have released four studio albums and embarked on several tours. They also opened for U2 on their 2017 Joshua Tree anniversary tour (and some dates on the 2019 leg).