Recently, there have been a lot of developments regarding U2's next album, and Adam Clayton has added to that.

Clayton revealed to Virgin Radio Italy that drummer Larry Mullen Jr., who is recovering from surgeries, is back in the studio with the band. They are set to do more sessions really soon, which will lead to the album's eventual release.

“During the time we were in the Sphere, Larry had some surgeries, he has made a full recovery,” he said. “We recorded some songs with him after the summer. So, we have started the process of the next record. We're not sure when we're gonna be finished; we're not sure when it's gonna be released.

“But we're doing some more work this month at the end of November and the beginning of December, we're gonna be back in the studio,” he continued.

Expand Tweet

He also added that by the “middle of next year,” U2 will know how many more songs they need to finish and when it will be released.

Clayton also acknowledged that U2 will come back with a bang for their European fans. Their last shows were at the Sphere in Las Vegas, Nevada, which is an “expensive” trip, as Clayton said. “We know we have to make it up to our European fans when we come out and tour next time,” he added.

When will U2's next album and tour happen?

It sounds like U2 will know more regarding their next album and tour in 2025. Clayton suggested that they will have a better idea in the “middle of” 2025, so expect more developments soon.

The Edge recently teased that the band's next album will not be a straight-up “heavy rock album. “I think the guitar will be a big part of the next round, but I don't think it's going to be a heavy rock album,” he said.

U2 fans are surely ready for an album of new music. Their last album, Songs of Surrender, was a collection of 40 re-recorded songs. They were re-arranged and re-recorded to tie in with Bono's memoir, Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story.

The last album of original material was released in 2017, Songs of Experience. It is a sequel to their 2014 album, Songs of Innocence.

U2's last tour was in 2019 when they embarked on another leg of the Joshua Tree Anniversary Tour. They previously went on the Experience + Innocence Tour in 2018.

The Sphere residency took place from September 29, 2023, to March 2, 2024. Bono, The Edge, and Adam Clayton were joined by Bram van den Berg in place of Mullen.