Eve Hewson, daughter of U2 singer Bono, watched and bopped to her dad's show at the Sphere.

Like father, like daughter

In a new Instagram post, Hewson posted a handful of photos from the Sphere. “It's giving aura,” her caption read with a bevy of emojis.

The photos showed her with a couple of her friends, including Sorcha Richardson, enjoying the later part of the show. One of the photos also includes a vinyl copy of her recent film's soundtrack, Flora and Son, on a countertop.

The post also included a video of Hewson from a fan in a lower level seat. She is dancing to U2's opening song during their Sphere shows, “Zoo Station.” She also took other photos including the band during their turntable set as the stage is illuminated a neon green and the ashes in the air during “Who's Gonna Ride Your Wild Horses.”

Eve Hewson is the daughter of Bono and Ali Hewson. She has become an established actress in her own right and is known for her role in Apple TV+'s Bad Sisters. Some of her other credits include Bridge of Spies, Robin Hood, Behind Her Eyes, and Flora and Son.

U2:UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere

U2 is currently playing their first concert residency at the Sphere in Las Vegas. During the shows, they play their 1991 album, Achtung Baby, in full. They also play a set of acoustic songs from their other albums as well as an encore of their greatest hits.

Bono, The Edge, and Adam Clayton are joined by Bram van den Berg for these shows. Larry Mullen Jr. is sitting them out due to recovery from decades of drumming.

The residency commenced on September 29, 2023. It will continue until March 2, 2024, after 40 shows at the Las Vegas venue.