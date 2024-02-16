U2 lead singer Bono joked about the Sphere show's high ticket prices.

In a video captured by @u2gigs on X, Bono is heard joking about the ticket prices. Judging by the background, it appears that this came after “Beautiful Day,” the final song of the show. His bandmates Adam Clayton and The Edge also look prepped to leave the stage. It also could have been right before the final song, as “With or Without You” ends with “Beautiful Day's” visuals.

“These tickets are too expensive. Do not buy them,” he joked. “Steal them.”

On the resale market, most of U2's Sphere shows begin with prices upwards of $600. With only six shows left, you can imagine it will only be more expensive to see the mind-bending show in Las Vegas.

U2:UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere

If you can make it to a show at the Sphere, it's well worth the price of admission. The shows commemorate their 1991 album, Achtung Baby, by playing it in full for the first time in a concert. Bono, The Edge, and Adam Clayton are joined by Krezip drummer Bram van den Berg for the shows. Larry Mullen Jr. is sitting out of these shows.

Bono has been the lead singer of U2 since its inception. He recently released his memoir, Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story, and embarked on a solo tour, “Stories of Surrender.”

U2 is planning on further commemorating their Sphere residency. They recently announced their entry for 2024's Record Store Day, a live “Atomic City” single.