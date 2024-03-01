U2 will bid farewell to the Sphere this weekend. They play their final two shows in Las Vegas on March 1 and 2. But they did so in the most appropriate way possible.
Thanks to some images via @atu2comSherry on X, we can see U2's message to Las Vegas. They utilize the same code-breaking visuals from “The Fly” during the shows. “Thank you, Las Vegas” and the U2:UV logo are seen at various times.
This was a fitting farewell from the band. “The Fly” is one of the show-stopping moments in the Sphere shows. During the song, the code-breaking sensory overload creates the illusion of a giant tube and then a cube-shaped structure. It makes it feel like the stars are literally “falling from the sky” as it comes crashing down.
U2:UV
U2's first-ever concert residency commenced on September 29, 2023. It was initially announced as a handful of dates before interest and demand grew. The itinerary promptly grew, and a total of 40 shows will have been played when it's all said and done.
During the concerts, the band plays Achtung Baby in full for the first time. This includes deep cuts like “So Cruel,” “Tryin' to Throw Your Arms Around the World,” and “Love Is Blindness.” They also play their latest single, “Atomic City,” and their greatest hits like “Beautiful Day” and “Where the Streets Have No Name.”
Bono, The Edge, and Adam Clayton are joined by Krezip drummer Bram van den Berg for the residency. Larry Mullen Jr. has sat out of the residency due to his recovery from health issues.