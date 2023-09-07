On a recent episode of America's Got Talent, Putri Ariani covered “I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For.” The cover left everyone floored, including Simon Cowell who revealed that U2 personally cleared the song for usage.

Ariani performed the U2 hit in a very minimal arrangement — lightly playing the piano and fully putting her vocals on display. It's a unique take on the classic song.

“I'm actually kinda speechless right now,” Cowell said after Ariani's performance. “What a beautiful voice you've got. What a beautiful version. And honestly Putri, this is why I still do this job. For moments like this, genuinely. That was so beautiful.”

He continued, “They [U2] saw her audition, and they knew how much this would mean to her.”

Simon Cowell noted that U2 rarely clears their songs to be used on shows like America's Got Talent. Luckily, they were floored by Ariani and allowed her to perform this wonderful cover.

“I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For” was the second single off of U2's The Joshua Tree album. U2 themselves have performed different interpretations of the song, most notably the gospel choir version on Rattle and Hum and the stripped-down version on Songs of Surrender. Sing 2 also used the song as a duet between Scarlett Johansson and Bono's characters.

Putri Ariani is a 17-year-old singer making a name for herself on this season of America's Got Talent. Earlier in the season, she performed a cover of another classic rock song, Elton John's “Sorry Seems to Be the Hardest Word.”