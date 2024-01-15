U2's 'MLK' is a beautiful tribute to Martin Luther King Jr.

The final track of U2‘s The Unforgettable Fire is a memorable one. As a whole, the album was a change of pace after War's hard-hitting political nature. Staying political, Bono paid tribute to the late Martin Luther King Jr. several times on the album. In fact, it closes with a song called “MLK.”

Perhaps more on-the-nose than “Pride (In the Name of Love),” “MLK” is a pensive, slow, and touching tribute to King. Made up of just 11 lines, 57 words, and 269 characters, Bono, The Edge, Larry Mullen Jr., and Adam Clayton make the most of the two-and-a-half long song.

It's more of a prayer. And U2 has used the song as one in several concerts whether it's a tribute to King or others. It's not as well-known as “Pride,” but the song packs just as much of a punch in a quieter tone.

“And may your dreams be realized”

“MLK” opens with a slow organ build. Ironically, it's the last song from The Unforgettable Fire and the last original song from U2 until The Joshua Tree's “Where the Streets Have No Name,” which similarly opens with a slow organ build.

About 20 seconds in, Bono begins singing a prolonged and breathy “Sleep.” He continues, “Sleep tonight/And may your dreams be realized/If the thunder cloud passes rain/So let it rain, rain down on he.”

The verses repeat before Bono closes out by singing “Rain down on me.”

On the surface, it's not a very special song. It's the lyrics and its prayer-like nature that make the song what it is.

Live performances

During live concerts, “MLK” is primarily used as a segue. It's similar to “October” and the way it'd segue into the likes of “New Year's Day.” In the eighties, U2 would usually play it before “The Unforgettable Fire” as a way to build into the song.

There were others, though. U2 would sometimes use the song before “One Tree Hill” on their “LoveTown” tour. On the “PopMart” tour, U2 would occasionally play it last, ending their songs on a contemplative note.

The song's most iconic performance came during the Super Bowl XXXVI Halftime Show. In the wake of 9/11, Bono and Co. played the song in between “Beautiful Day” and “Where the Streets Have No Name.” The Edge sang a beautiful backing harmony as names of the fallen were sprawled behind them.

He then began playing the opening nots of “Where the Streets Have No Name” as Bono says a prayer over it. “Oh lord, open my lips/I might show forth thy praise/This/America,” Bono said as the song hits its stride. It's a perfect moment that beautifully paid tribute to those who died in the attacks.

While U2 rarely plays it these days, they did perform it at the Sphere once. It followed “Pride” in the set before the band kicked into “So Cruel.”

“MLK's” legacy

Again, U2 paid tribute to Martin Luther King Jr. several times on The Unforgettable Fire. “Pride” is the most famous tribute, but “MLK” is an equal successor.

On a macro level, “MLK” closed out The Unforgettable Fire, which was the stepping stone to U2's masterpiece, The Joshua Tree. The album as a whole was more ethereal and atmospheric thanks to their collaboration with Daniel Lanois and Brian Eno. It leads directly into what's next and is a beautiful moment in U2's canon.