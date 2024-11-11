Unfortunately, it sounds like U2 drummer Larry Mullen Jr. is still recovering in his latest health update.

Speaking to Deadline about Left Behind, a documentary he contributed songs to, Mullen was asked how the recovery process is going. He is healing from various injuries from drumming for years on end. Luckily, he sounds like he cannot wait to get back with Bono, the Edge, and Adam Clayton in the studio.

“I'm recovering. It's just slow,” Mullen explained. “And yeah, I'm anxious to get back, and this was a very good way back in. You know, there's plans to go back into the studio and that.

“So, yeah, it's exciting, but it is slow,” he continued.

The latest update comes soon after the Edge previously spoke about the drummer. He told Zane Lowe of Apple Music that Mullen is “getting better every week.” He also promised that they were going to be “making a racket with him in no time.”

How has Larry Mullen Jr.'s health affected U2?

Given Mullen's health issues, he was unable to perform with U2 in 2023 and 2024 when they did a residency at the Sphere. He sat out of the 40-night extravaganza, though he did attend the penultimate show on March 1, 2024.

In his place was Bram van den Berg, known as the drummer of Krezip. Van den Berg did a remarkable job filling in for Mullen, adding his twists to the iconic U2 songs.

Now, it is unclear what U2 is up to. They are likely recording new music for a new album, and hopefully, Mullen will be able to participate.

While U2 released their 15th studio album, Songs of Surrender, in 2023, it did not feature a lot of Mullen. The album consisted of 40 re-arranged and re-recorded songs from the band's back catalog. Most of them were stripped down, only requiring the services of Bono, the Edge, and Clayton.

Still, Mullen remains integral to the band. He founded the band in 1976, putting a flyer out for musicians when he was in high school. If Bono, the Edge, and Clayton had not answered the call, the band would not exist.

Who is he?

Mullen is the drummer of U2 and co-founder of the band. He is best known for his drum line for “Sunday Bloody Sunday,” which has a militaristic sound.

Outside of his U2 work, he collaborated with Clayton to record the Mission: Impossible theme in 1996. He has also dipped his toe into acting, appearing in Man on the Train and A Thousand Times Goodnight.

Currently, Mullen is promoting Left Behind, a documentary that he produced. It follows the efforts of a group of mothers from New York City who are trying to form the city's first school for kids with dyslexia.