After missing the Sphere residency, U2 fans have been wondering about the health status of Larry Mullen Jr., who is dealing with injuries. During a recent interview, the Edge and Adam Clayton provided a promising update on his health.

The Edge and Clayton appeared on Zane Lowe's Apple Music 1 show (via NME) to promote “Happiness,” the latest previously-unreleased song is a part of the 20th anniversary edition of How to Dismantle an Atomic Bomb titled How to Reassemble an Atomic Bomb.

“The great news is, Larry is getting better every week, and we'll be making a racket with him in no time,” the Edge said. “So, we're very excited about that.”

This update from the Edge is a promising sign. It appears that Mullen will be getting back in the studio with his U2 bandmates sooner rather than later to record their next album.

While the band is coming off the release of their 15th studio album, Songs of Surrender, in 2023, Mullen was not heavily involved in it. The album was a collection of re-recorded songs from U2's back catalog in new arrangements. However, most of the songs featured just Bono, the Edge, and Clayton.

Hopefully, Mullen is on the mend and able to rejoin the band. It has been almost five years since he last played with them, that being on the 2019 extension of their Joshua Tree 30th Anniversary Tour. The band's last proper studio album of new material came out in 2017 (Songs of Experience).

U2 Larry Mullen Jr.'s health issues

In a 2022 interview with the Washington Post, Mullen revealed that he would be unable to tour with U2 if they performed in 2023. He cited his injuries, which resulted in him needing surgery, as the reason for this.

He was not lying, as the band performed 40 shows without him from September 2023 to March 2024. Fans are still awaiting Mullen's full-time return to the band that he formed.

U2 performed their first-ever concert residency at the Sphere in Las Vegas starting on September 29, 2023. They were the inaugural artist to perform there. Phish, Dead and Company, and the Eagles have all since performed at the Sphere.

The residency was centered around the band's 1991 album, Achtung Baby. For the first time, the band played the album in full, including deep cuts like “So Cruel” and “Tryin' to Throw Your Arms Around the World.”

While Mullen did not perform at any of the Sphere shows, he did attend the penultimate one. He did not come on stage but was shouted out by lead singer Bono.

Bram van den Berg filled in for Mullen. He is best known for being the drummer of the Dutch band Krezip. Van den Berg first joined the band in 2004, remaining with them until their 2009 breakup. He rejoined them when they reformed in 2014 and has been with them since.

How he started the band

In 1976, Larry Mullen Jr. founded U2 after posting a message at school that he was seeking musicians. This sign caught the attention of future rock stars Bono, the Edge, and Adam Clayton.

Together, U2 has become one of the biggest bands in the world. They are known for their anthems and stadium rocking tours. Their future remains unclear, as they have not teased a new album or tour since the Sphere residency ended.