Almost a full year after they opened the Sphere, U2 is releasing a concert film chronicling the Las Vegas residency.

On August 21, 2024, the band and venue announced the new concert film, titled V-U2: An Immersive Concert Film. At the start of the trailer, The Edge is seen walking in the venue.

V-U2 is a 72-minute concert film exclusive to the Sphere. So, fans who attended shows and want to relive the experience, or missed out completely are going to have to travel to Las Vegas for it.

This is the latest concert film to come from U2. They have previously released iconic concert films that chronicled their Red Rocks show, their 2001 Slane Castle performance, and their return to Paris in 2015.

As “Zoo Station” plays, he watches the visuals for it go up on the 16K resolution screen. The desert landscape for “Where the Streets Have No Name” pops up next.

“After all these years, I get to see a U2 show,” a smiling Edge says to the camera.

A pre-sale for U2.com subscribers will be held on August 22 at 10 am PT. Tickets for the general public will go on sale at the same time the following day, August 23. Ticket prices begin at $100, which include an “all-in” price. The concert film will premiere on September 5, 2024.

Additionally, some fans will be able to attend a special sneak preview screening on September 3.

The Edge and his wife, Morleigh Steinberg, directed V-U2. In the official announcement from the Sphere, it reveals the concert film was filmed exclusively with the revolutionary Big Sky camera system. Plus, the sound system will help make viewers “feel” the experience of the show.

What is U2's Sphere residency?

From September 29, 2023, to March 2, 2024, U2 played a 40-night residency in Las Vegas at the Sphere. The shows were centered around the band’s 1991 album, Achtung Baby.

The band played the album in full for the first time in concert. Deep cuts like “So Cruel” and “Love Is Blindness” were played for the first time in decades during the residency.

U2’s Bono, The Edge, and Adam Clayton were present for the residency. However, drummer Larry Mullen Jr. was not present for the shows. He was dealing with health issues and was unable to perform.

Bram van den Berg filled in for Mullen. He is known for being a part of the band Krezip. While van den Berg is not Mullen, he did an admirable job of filling in for the legend.

Each night, U2 would play a sequence to open the show akin to their ZooTV Tour. In between Achtung Baby songs, the band would play four acoustic songs. These included old hits like “All I Want Is You” and “Angel of Harlem.” On some nights, the band would break out deeper cuts like “Christmas (Baby, Please Come Home)” and “Peace on Earth.”

U2 releasing a concert film of their Sphere residency gives fans a chance to experience the show in a whole new light. It will be interesting to see what songs and visuals they use in their 72-minute runtime.