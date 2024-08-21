Iconic U2 guitarist The Edge has returned to the Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado. However, it was not for a U2 show. This time, he was watching his son perform.

On August 16, 2024, Atmosphere played a show at the Red Rocks Amphitheatre. One of the opening acts included No Fun. The Edge's son, Levi Evans, posted a picture reflecting on the experience. He said that he is “still pinching myself” after.

In an image shared to social media by @febottini on X (formerly Twitter), The Edge is seen at the show supporting his son in the crowd.

This is a heartwarming full-circle moment for The Edge over four decades after he played at the iconic venue.

U2's Red Rocks show

On June 5, 1983, U2 played a show at the Red Rocks Amphitheatre on their War Tour. Bad weather nearly resulted in the show being canceled. However, the band went out and put on one of their most iconic concerts ever.

A live album — titled Under a Blood Red Sky — was first released in 1983. The following year, a videocassette was released to commemorate the show.

Throughout the show, U2 played their biggest hits at the time of the concert. “Out of Control,” “Two Hearts Beat As One,” “Sunday Bloody Sunday,” “New Year's Day,” and “I Will Follow” were all played.

U2 has since put on bigger shows, from the 360 Tour to their Sphere residency, but the Red Rocks cemented them as a must-see live act.

Who is The Edge?

The Edge has been U2's guitarist since their inception in 1976. He is best known for his usage of rhythmic delays and various other effects.

While primarily a guitarist, The Edge often records backing vocals on U2 songs. He has also sung lead vocals on songs such as “Van Diemen's Land” and “Numb.”

In addition to his U2 work, The Edge has also worked on several solo projects. He composed the score for the first two seasons of the animated Batman series in 2004.

U2 singer Bono has also worked with The Edge on side projects. They wrote the theme song for the James Bond movie GoldenEye. They also composed the music for the Broadway production of Spider-Man: Turn off the Dark. More recently, Bono and The Edge worked with Martin Garrix to record “We Are the People.”

Earlier this year, U2 concluded their 40-night residency at the Sphere in Las Vegas. This marked the first time that the band had performed a concert residency.

The residency, titled U2:UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere, was centered around their 1991 album, Achtung Baby. For the first time, the band played the album in full in concert. Deep cuts like “So Cruel” and “Love Is Blindness” were dusted off for the first time in decades.

Bono, The Edge, and Adam Clayton all performed during the residency. However, U2 drummer Larry Mullen Jr. was not present for the shows. In his place, Bram van den Berg of Krezip filled in.